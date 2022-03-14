PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 798,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after acquiring an additional 109,367 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.