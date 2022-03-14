PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

NYSE PED traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,730. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.94. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

