PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
NYSE PED traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,730. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.94. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.44.
About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.