Pendal Group Ltd Has $705,000 Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,134 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 80.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,566 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $30.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

