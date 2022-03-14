Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 7,628 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 126.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after buying an additional 138,999 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,107 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,988,000 after purchasing an additional 503,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.63 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

