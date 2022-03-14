Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,356 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEI opened at $33.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.75. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

