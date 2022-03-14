Pendal Group Ltd Sells 5,895 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

CAT opened at $214.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.