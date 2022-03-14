Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $77,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $203.90 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.54 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.14 and its 200 day moving average is $204.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

