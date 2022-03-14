PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 76.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.59 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.76.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PNNT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 61,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 47,235 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

