Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Increases Dividend to GBX 24.80 Per Share

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PHNX opened at GBX 635.60 ($8.33) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.02). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 653.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 648.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.35) to GBX 815 ($10.68) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.53) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 780.75 ($10.23).

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,229.04). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($26,515.99).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

