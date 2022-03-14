PhoenixDAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,045.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $41,045.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00034209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00104721 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

