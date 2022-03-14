Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $32.13

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $29.60. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 266,049 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.25 and a beta of 1.38.
Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)
Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
