Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.08. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.