Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $12.75 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.24.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
