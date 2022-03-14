Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $12.75 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

