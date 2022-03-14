Piper Sandler Comments on APA Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Shares of APA stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

