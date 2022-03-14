Piper Sandler Trims Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Target Price to $28.00

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTLO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PTLO opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00. Portillos has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Portillos will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

