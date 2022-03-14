PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PJT Partners worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 1,399.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.
PJT Partners stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.
Several research firms have commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.
About PJT Partners (Get Rating)
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
