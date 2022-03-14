Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in February

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 13th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PYTCF remained flat at $$7.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Playtech has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Get Playtech alerts:

PYTCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.