PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 325,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,199,000 after acquiring an additional 269,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 138,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after buying an additional 132,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $19.62 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $891.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

