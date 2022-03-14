POA Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
