Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.
Several research firms have issued reports on PII. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.93.
Shares of PII stock opened at $106.44 on Monday. Polaris has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris (Get Rating)
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.