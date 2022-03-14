Porch Group (PRCH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) recently:

3/10/2022 – Porch Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Porch Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Porch Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Porch Group had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Porch Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Porch Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Porch Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $13.00.

2/14/2022 – Porch Group is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Porch Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Get Porch Group Inc alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Porch Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Porch Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 512,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Porch Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Porch Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.