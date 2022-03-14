Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Raymond James by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 7.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $1,004,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Raymond James by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,280,000 after buying an additional 65,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,275,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $96.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

