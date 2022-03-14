Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 209 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.08.

Cummins stock opened at $195.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.45 and its 200-day moving average is $225.51. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.