Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

PRIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

