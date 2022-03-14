Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in February

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.3 days.

Pro Medicus stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. Pro Medicus has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

About Pro Medicus (Get Rating)

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.