Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in February

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.3 days.
Pro Medicus stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. Pro Medicus has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.
About Pro Medicus (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro Medicus (PMCUF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.