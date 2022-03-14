Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,083 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,259 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,141,000. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 381,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after acquiring an additional 350,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

