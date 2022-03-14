Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 107 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 315,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,486,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS opened at $103.47 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

