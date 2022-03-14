Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $559.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.33 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $593.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

