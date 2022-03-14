Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

