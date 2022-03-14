Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Teleflex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 375,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $335.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

Teleflex Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.