Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 7,095 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 2.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $20,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 116,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.10. 67,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

