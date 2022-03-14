Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PFIE has been the subject of several other reports. Dawson James increased their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.19. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

