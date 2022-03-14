Profit Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

