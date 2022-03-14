Profit Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 166.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life accounts for about 1.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

AEL stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,623. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

