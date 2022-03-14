Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $43.48 on Monday. Progyny has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,916 shares of company stock worth $23,727,834 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

