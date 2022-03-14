Protara Therapeutics’ (TARA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,193.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 74,797 shares of company stock worth $451,876 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after buying an additional 91,528 shares during the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

