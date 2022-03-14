Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.7% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $5.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,666,664. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

