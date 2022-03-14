Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $864,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 11,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 48,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.61. 153,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average is $126.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,084 shares of company stock worth $6,237,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

