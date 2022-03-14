Purus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,815 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.8% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after buying an additional 228,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $411.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,150. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.43 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

