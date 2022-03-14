Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises approximately 1.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,513 shares of company stock valued at $47,735,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded up $14.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.45. 523,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,229,068. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

