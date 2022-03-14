PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of PVH by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $1,001,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

