Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Immunocore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

IMCR stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 159,262 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

