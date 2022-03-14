Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Univar Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of UNVR opened at $30.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,825 shares of company stock worth $2,225,914. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after buying an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after buying an additional 221,992 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 160,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after buying an additional 63,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

