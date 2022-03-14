Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.99

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.99 and last traded at $55.52, with a volume of 285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,470,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Q2 by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Q2 by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

