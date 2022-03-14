Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Purchases $2,010,892.50 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 72,075 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 8,443 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,736.25.

On Monday, March 7th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 123,760 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,287,065.60.

On Thursday, February 24th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 125,762 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,579,186.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

XM traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $26.16. 1,600,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,001. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,686,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,189,000 after buying an additional 315,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after buying an additional 886,261 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

