Quant (QNT) Price Hits $110.78 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $26.29 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $110.78 or 0.00286117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003856 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.01192695 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003400 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

