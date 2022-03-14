Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Down 45.9% in February

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QNRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

QNRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

