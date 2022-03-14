Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will post $31.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $31.70 million. Radius Global Infrastructure posted sales of $22.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $140.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $179.63 million, with estimates ranging from $178.56 million to $180.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

RADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RADI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,941. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.96. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

