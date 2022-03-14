Ralph Bartel Sells 58,787 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $401,515.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00.

TZOO traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 106,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,581. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

