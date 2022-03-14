RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,648 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RAPT traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 580,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,807. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $639.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.64.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after purchasing an additional 476,905 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

